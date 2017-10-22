Repeats are Neat Children’s Consignment Event will be held at the Longview Exhibit Building, November 16-19, 2017. Shoppers get great deals on gently used, good quality children’s items. Admission to shop is free. Participants can consign their children’s items for a 70% commission. Volunteers who help run the sale get the opportunity to shop first. Donations after the sale benefit local agencies and children. Thursday is Receiving Day only, 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Public sale hours are:

Friday, November 17 – 7:15 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 18 – 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 19 – 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (many items half-price sale)

For further information, including drop-off, and special sale hours, please visit Repeats are Neat Website, www.repeatsareneat.com, or contact Carie Barthelemess via text at 903-235-7033 or email carie@repeatsareneat.com.