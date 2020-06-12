BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) announced today Roberto Monsivais has been hired as a community development mortgage loan originator, serving the Longview and Marshall, Texas markets. He is responsible for developing business and growing the bank’s mortgage loan portfolio by delivering superior service to current and new mortgage customers.

Roberto Monsivais hired to grow Bank’s mortgage portfolio in Longview and Marshall Texas



Monsivais has more than 16 years of banking experience and most recently served as an assistant vice president and mortgage loan originator for other local community banks.

He actively volunteers and is the council development chair with the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Pines. He also volunteers for the Longview Chamber of Commerce.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $21 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 310 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com; “Like” us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter@MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.