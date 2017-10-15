Let’s do the Time Warp again! Liberty Hall will once again show the cult classic, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” on Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28 at 11 p.m. “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is the longest-running theatrical release in film history.

A film adaptation from Richard O’Brien’s British musical horror comedy/rock opera, produced by Lou Adler and Michael White, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” features a revered performance by Tim Curry (Clue, Home Alone) as bizarre mad scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Susan Sarandon (Dead Man Walking, Thelma and Louise) and Barry Bostwick (Spin City) play Brad and Janet, a couple who find themselves lost on a cold, rainy night. The madcap, musical mayhem begins when the couple takes refuge in the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter as he is about to unveil his greatest creation!

Arriving in Downtown Tyler just in time for Halloween, participants are encouraged to dress in costume to either show! Both shows will feature an amazing live reenactment with the movie. The floor show is produced and directed by Coby Archa (Survivor) and friends. Again, dressing the part is encouraged. Movie scripts and prop bags are included with the ticket price (no outside props are allowed).

Selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the United States National Film Registry for being “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant,” the film gained notoriety as a midnight movie when audiences began participating with the film in theaters. The film has entered the pop culture lexicon for its many iconic and memorable scenes.

Rated R for strong language and sexually suggestive content, this movie is suitable for those ages 17 and up. Admittance with parental permission is allowed for ages 15 and up.

For tickets, visit www.LibertyTyler.com. Tickets are $20 each and VIP box seats are $50 (seats four). It is highly recommended that those wanting to see either screening get tickets early as the shows usually sell out.

For more information about upcoming events, sponsoring an event or renting Liberty Hall, email LibertyHall@TylerTexas.com or call Downtown Operations Coordinator Adriana Rodriguez at (903) 595-7248.