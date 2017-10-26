Events among thousands are held this week by Rotary clubs across the globe to recognize World Polio Day on October 24. Members of The Rotary Club of Tyler are among millions reaching out this week of World Polio Day to raise awareness, funds and support to end polio – a vaccine preventable disease that still threatens children in parts of the world today.

Today the Rotary Club of Tyler members made additional personal donations in observance of World Polio Day and donated $742.00 to Rotary International’s program, Polio Plus. To further support the cause, The Rotary Club of Tyler members, through a Rotary District 5830 fundraiser, also donated an additional $5,200 to end polio.

Since Rotary and its partners launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative nearly 30 years ago, the incidence of polio has plummeted by more than 99.9 percent, from about 350,000 cases a year to just 37 cases in 2016, and 12 cases this year. To sustain this progress, and protect all children from polio, Rotary has committed to raising $50 million dollars per year over the next three years in support of global polio eradication efforts. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will match Rotary’s commitment 2:1. Without full funding and political commitment, this paralyzing disease could return to previously polio-free countries, putting children everywhere at risk.

“We are honored to participate and contribute to the cause of eradicating this terrible disease,” said Rotary Club of Tyler President David Jones. “Ending polio has been a goal of Rotary for several years and our club is helping to make this dream a reality.”

Rotary has contributed more than US$1.7 billion to ending polio since 1985 and 2.5 billion children have been immunized against the disease.

For further information on the eradication of polio, Rotary International, or to donate to Polio Plus, please visit www.endpolio.org or rotary.org.

The Rotary Club of Tyler meets every Thursday at noon at the Hollytree Country Club located at 6700 Hollytree Dr, Tyler, Texas.