The City of Longview said goodbye to District 3 Councilwoman Kasha Williams with a reception before her last City Council meeting on Feb. 8, 2018. Kasha has served on the Longview City Council since 2011. A beautiful, sumptuous, delectable cake and punch was in the lobby of City Hall before the City Council meeting for all who attended to enjoy.

Kasha Williams is an avid volunteer and hard-working Councilwoman. She accomplished so much for District 3. One of her most recent monumental achievements is working with Pinnacle Consultants to secure affordable housing developments. For example, the Petroleum building will be converted into affordable housing units for the working people of Longview. Kasha said, “I am committed to working for the working people, because I am from a working-class family.”

Currently, Kasha Williams is running for Gregg County Commissioner Precinct 4.

Officer Sheridan and Officer Brown

Kasha Williams with Kilgore Mayor Ronnie Spradlin

Jim Cogan, Councilman Ed and wife Jean Moore.