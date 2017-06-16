The #SchoolisCool back to school event is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 3. at Harvey Convention Center (2000 W. Front St.) and the Rose Garden Center (420 Rose Park Dr.) for children and their parents to prepare for the new school year. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and admission is free.

Presented by the Business Education Council, the City of Tyler and Tyler Independent School District, the event will feature:

Free health screenings

A school uniform fashion show

Dental screenings and education

Health & wellness information

Nutrition activities

Local after school programs

Extracurricular activities

College prep

Help applying for school lunch programs and transportation

And much more!

Businesses and non-profit vendors are still being accepted for the back to school event. Please submit all inquiries to LaToya Young at LYoung@tylertexas.com by June 30.

Free backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away to the first 1,500 school-aged children in line. Please note that children must be in line at the designated location when tickets are being handed out.

Donations are still needed to meet the goal of providing 1,500 backpacks to those in need. To donate, please bring a check, new backpack or school supplies to City Hall located at 212 N. Bonner Ave or the Business Education Council located at 315 N. Broadway.

In addition, the Cleaning Company will have supply drop off locations between July 12 and 25 from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Those locations include:

120 Troup Hwy. (in front of Stein Mart across from Rose Hill Cemetery)

510 S SW Loop 323 (Westwood shopping center)

3923 Hwy. 110 (across from Chick fil A and Panda Express)

4200 Old Bullard Rd. (near Shelly Drive intersection)

2704 E 5th St. (in the Brookshires Shopping Center across from Harley Davidson)

15852 FM 2493 (Old Jacksonville Highway)

Supplies needed include:

Glue sticks

Elmer’s glue

Facial tissues

Colored pencils

24 count box of crayons

Child’s scissors

Ruled notebook paper

Spiral notebook

Quart or gallon Ziploc bags

Waterless hand sanitizer

Red pens

#2 pencils

Pink erasers

For more information, call (903) 592-1661 ext. 252 or go to www.SchoolisCoolTyler.com.