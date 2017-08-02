A #SchoolisCool back to school event is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 3 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Harvey Hall and the Rose Garden for children and their parents to prepare for the new school year. This is a free admission event.

Presented by the City of Tyler, Northeast Public Health District, Brookshires, the Business Education Council, Tyler Independent School District, the Tyler Council PTA and many other partners, the event will feature:

• Free hair cuts

• Immunizations (See www.SchoolisCoolTyler.com for details. Please bring shot records to the event.)

• Dental screenings and education

• Vision screenings

• Health and wellness information

• Local afterschool programs

• Extracurricular activities

• College and career preparation information

• Assistance with applying for school lunch programs and transportation

• And much more!

Free backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away. Please note that children must be in line at the designated location of Harvey Hall when tickets are being handed out.

For more information, please call (903) 531-1100 or go to www.SchoolisCoolTyler.com.

#SchoolisCool is an outcome of the City of Tyler comprehensive plan, Tyler 1st. For more on the plan, visit www.Tyler1st.com.

