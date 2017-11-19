U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) introduced the bipartisan Fix NICS Act to ensure federal and state authorities comply with existing law and accurately report relevant criminal history records to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). The Fix NICS Act has received endorsements from the National Rifle Association of America, the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the Fraternal Order of Police, the National Domestic Violence Hotline, the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the National Network to End Domestic Violence, and the National Sheriffs Association.

NRA: “We applaud Sen. John Cornyn’s efforts to ensure that the records of prohibited individuals are entered into NICS, while providing a relief valve for those who are wrongly included in the system.” (Executive Director Chris Cox, National Rifle Association of America, 11/16/17)

National Coalition Against Domestic Violence: “The Fix NICS Act is a demonstration of Congressional unity, bringing together not only legislators from both sides of the aisle but also taking meaningful action supported by a diverse cross-section of individuals and organizations.” (National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Letter to Sen. Cornyn, 11/16/17)

Fraternal Order of Police: “Tragically, recent events have showed us that Federal agencies and State governments have too often failed to upload all relevant information to the NICS, allowing the illegal sale of a firearm. This bill will address this issue in a comprehensive way.” (Fraternal Order of Police, Letter to Sen. Cornyn, 11/16/17)

National Domestic Violence Hotline: “This bill will help save the lives of victims of domestic violence and the communities in which they live and worship, by ensuring that domestic violence records are entered properly and consistently into the background check system.”(CEO Katie Ray Jones, National Domestic Violence Hotline, 11/16/17)

National Shooting Sports Foundation: “This legislation will fix NICS so that background checks are accurate and reliable.” (National Shooting Sports Foundation, Letter to Sen. Cornyn, 11/15/17)

National Network to End Domestic Violence: “Your bipartisan bill would help to avert future tragedies… This legislation will save lives by keeping firearms out of the hands of people with a history of domestic abuse.” National Network to End Domestic Violence, Letter to Sen. Cornyn, 11/16/17)

National Sheriff’s Association: “This legislation is a bold step to ensure federal laws are adhered to and upheld.” (Jonathan Thompson, National Sheriffs Association, 11/17/2017)

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.