U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos today announced the approval of Connecticut and Louisiana’s respective consolidated state plans under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).

“In reviewing both of these plans, I was glad to see that each state took the opportunity to embrace the flexibility afforded under ESSA while complying with the statute of the law,” said Secretary DeVos. “I want to thank the governors, chief state school officers, state board members and all others who helped craft these plans, and I look forward to working with each of them to improve education for all students.”

Allowing states more flexibility in how they deliver education to students is at the core of ESSA. Each state crafted a plan that it feels will best offer educational opportunities to meet the needs of the state and its students. The following are some of the unique elements from each state’s approved plan as highlighted by that state:

Connecticut

• Establishes the same goal for all subgroups of students in the State, regardless of their starting points, to close gaps in performance.

• Plans to monitor comprehensive support and targeted support schools on 12 indicators of progress, including the long-term goals outlined in the state’s plan.

• Implements a robust accountability system that includes several measures of School Quality, including preparation for college- and career-ready coursework and exams, postsecondary entrance rates and access to arts education.

Louisiana

• Raises fundamental expectations for what it means to earn an “A” for schools in Louisiana: by 2025, students in A-rated schools will demonstrate full proficiency of literacy and math skills, a 90 percent graduation rate, and an ACT score of 21.

• Continues its long-standing practice of requiring LEAs to offer public school choice to students in schools that are given an F under its A-F school rating system, which includes requirements to notify parents of options and to consider parents’ preferences about schools of choice.

• Commits long-term state funding for a cadre of statewide mentors to oversee the development of aspiring teachers engaged in a yearlong residency.