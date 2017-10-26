“The State of Texas is committed to ensuring that civic participation remains a cherished tradition among all Texans, particularly those of the youngest generation”

Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos today issued a proclamation designating the first Friday of the early voting period to be Student Voting Day in the State of Texas. This is a day when all eligible Texas students are urged to get out and vote. The proclamation is intended to raise awareness about the need to encourage our students to cast their ballots at ANY polling location in their county of registration during the early voting period.

“The State of Texas is committed to ensuring that civic participation remains a cherished tradition among all Texans, particularly those of the youngest generation,” Secretary Pablos said. “With this proclamation, we are hoping to improve upon that tradition by dedicating an entire day to student participation in the electoral process. We hope to set a new tone – one that puts our students center stage, one that helps them make their voices heard. This is a call to action to all Texans to rally behind our youngest voters and help make it as easy as possible for them to cast their ballot.”

Secretary Pablos’ proclamation follows the very successful Secretary of State’s 2017 High School Voter Registration Initiative, which resulted in the unprecedented participation of more than 800 Texas high schools who committed to assisting their eligible students in registering to vote.

“This fall, we witnessed hundreds of high school principals and superintendents across the Lone Star State step up to ensure each of their eligible high school students had the opportunity to register to vote,” Secretary Pablos said. “Now, it is time to put the spirit of civic participation into action by encouraging registered students to head to the polls and cast their ballots on Student Voting Day this Friday.”

Secretary Pablos reminds students that, because education is complementary to civic participation, eligible students may wish to vote in their county’s nearest polling location during times that do not conflict with their scholastic obligations.

A list of early voting locations can be obtained from any county election office or by visiting the Texas Secretary of State’s Where To Vote web page.

View a copy of Secretary Pablos’ proclamation.

More information and resources on voting in the State of Texas can be found at www.votetexas.gov/