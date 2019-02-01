Secretary Whitley Announces Expanded Opportunities for Businesses to Help Fight Human Trafficking

“Our TBAT participants are leading the way in addressing a serious issue that affects so many lives throughout Texas and the nation”

AUSTIN, TX – As National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month comes to a close, Texas Secretary of State David Whitley today is announcing expanded opportunities for businesses to participate in Texas Businesses Against Trafficking (TBAT) – a partnership of Texas businesses united in taking voluntary steps to identify, prevent, and combat human trafficking. New administrative rules for the Texas Secretary of State’s office went into effect today allowing Texas business entities to participate in TBAT at the Associate or Partner level, providing a model for other businesses to implement anti-human trafficking policies and employee training while sharing best practices and educational resources. Secretary Whitley encourages any eligible Texas businesses to apply to participate in TBAT.

“Combating human trafficking is a year-round fight, and our office is extremely proud of our current partners who serve as the gold standard for human trafficking prevention in the State of Texas,” Secretary Whitley said. “By taking steps to educate their employees on the indicators of human trafficking and leveraging the powerful resources of the business community, our TBAT participants are leading the way in addressing a serious issue that affects so many lives throughout Texas and the nation. We urge Texas businesses to join TBAT and help make an impact for those who have become victims of human trafficking.”

Become A Partner

Eligible businesses can become a Partner of TBAT by demonstrating that they have taken the following actions:

• Adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards human trafficking;

• Take action to ensure compliance with the zero tolerance policy; and

• Participate in a public awareness/education campaign within 12 months prior to submission of application.

In addition, when a business becomes a Partner, the business agrees to participate in at least one public awareness/education campaign each year, share any best practices with the secretary of state, and help increase awareness of the Partnership.

To apply to become a partner in TBAT, click here.

Become an Associate

Eligible businesses can become an Associate of TBAT by demonstrating that they have taken the following actions:

• Prohibit the use of business funds to patronize a business that is part of the commercial sex industry and prohibit the use of business resources to engage in illegal sex or operate a business that is part of the commercial sex industry;

• Adopt a policy aimed at reducing human trafficking;

• Make training available to employees about recognizing and addressing human trafficking; and

• Include information about the business’s human trafficking policy in supplier contracts;

In addition, when a business becomes an Associate, the business agrees to participate in at least one public awareness/education campaign during its term as an Associate, share any best practices with the secretary of state, and help increase awareness of the Partnership.

To apply to become an associate in TBAT, click here.