Secretary Whitley Convenes The 86th Texas Legislature

AUSTIN, TX – Texas Secretary of State David Whitley convened the 86th Legislative Session today, presiding over the opening ceremonies for the Texas House of Representatives and conducting the election of Texas’ new Speaker of the House, Representative Dennis Bonnen. Secretary Whitley also delivered opening remarks to legislators, imploring them to fully embrace their responsibilities as public servants in the State of Texas.

“Each one of you is expected to rise to the challenge of addressing issues that face Texans in their everyday lives, and to do so in a way that is uniquely Texan: with honor, integrity, strength, and with our Texas pride,” Secretary Whitley said. “You must always bear in mind that the decisions you make impact not only your lives, but also the lives of your fellow Texans, and your priorities must always be with them.”

Secretary Whitley also established protecting election integrity in Texas as a top priority and affirmed the strong partnership between the Texas Secretary of State’s office and election officials in each of Texas’ 254 counties.

“Whether it’s a local, state, or national election, our county officials are at the vanguard of defending our democratic process,” Secretary Whitley said. “I would like to extend a hand in partnership and offer the Secretary of State’s office as a steadfast resource as we continue to work together to protect and preserve our most cherished civic institution. Our democracy is only as strong as the electoral process that maintains it, and I look forward to working with all of you to make it even stronger.”

Secretary Whitley concluded by emphasizing the importance of Texas’ leadership role in the world, as well as the duties of lawmakers in ensuring that Texas remains a top global economy.

“Our economy is larger than that of many global superpowers, and steering it is no easy task,” Secretary Whitley said. “The incredible responsibility of keeping Texas a global leader falls to all of us, as servants to the people of the Lone Star State.

Today, the people of Texas put trust in you to secure the future that Texas has always and will always deserve.”

Secretary Whitley Addresses the 86th Legislature

(Office of the Texas Secretary of State, 1/8/2019)

Full text of Secretary Whitley’s Remarks to the 86th Legislature:

*Disclaimer: Secretary Whitley may deviate from prepared remarks*

Good afternoon, everyone, and Welcome to the 86th Texas Legislature.

I want to extend a special welcome to families, friends, and special guests. Thank you all for joining us, and thank you for the sacrifices you’ve made to be with us today.

I’d also like to thank Governor Abbott for his leadership, and for giving me the opportunity to serve as Texas’ 112th Secretary of State.

To new and returning members: Congratulations on being here today, and thank you for your dedication to public service.

I trust you will all make your constituents proud during this 140-day journey.

Each one of you is expected to rise to the challenge of addressing issues that face Texans in their everyday lives, and to do so in a way that is uniquely Texan: with honor, integrity, strength, and with our Texas pride.

You must always bear in mind that the decisions you make impact not only your lives, but also the lives of your fellow Texans, and your priorities must always be with them.

As Texas Secretary of State, my principal duty and my priority is to protect the integrity of our most sacred institution – the electoral process.

But this responsibility is not mine alone.

As a state, we rely on officials in each of Texas’ 254 counties – from Harris to Hudspeth, Dallas to Dickens, and Bexar to Borden.

And whether it’s a local, state, or national election, our county officials are at the vanguard of defending our democratic process.

I would like to extend a hand in partnership and offer the Secretary of State’s office as a steadfast resource as we continue to work together to protect and preserve our most cherished civic institution.

Our democracy is only as strong as the electoral process that maintains it, and I look forward to working with all of you to make it even stronger.

It’s also important to remember that ensuring we have a prosperous future means we need to continue to cultivate strong relationships with our international partners.

Not only is Texas the top exporting state in the nation, but we’ve also received a top ranking for foreign direct investment in the nation.

Our economy is larger than that of many global superpowers, and steering it is no easy task.

The incredible responsibility of keeping Texas a global leader falls to all of us, as servants to the people of the Lone Star State.

And today, the people of Texas put trust in you to secure the prosperous future that Texas has always, and will always, deserve.

I know you’re up to the challenge.

Thank you for your service.

God bless you, good luck, and may God forever bestow a special blessing on the great State of Texas.