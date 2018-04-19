‘Jim will work hard to advance our national space policy goals, expand human space exploration and secure America’s leadership in space’

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on Space, Science and Competitiveness issued the following statement after voting in favor of the confirmation of Jim Bridenstine as the next NASA administrator.

“NASA will have that strong leader in Jim Bridenstine,” Sen. Cruz said. “Having spent his entire adult life in public service, first in combat as a fighter pilot, then in the House of Representatives, he is a principled and effective leader who I count as a dear friend. Jim will work hard to advance our national space policy goals, expand human space exploration and secure America’s leadership in space.”

As chairman, Sen. Cruz has played an instrumental role in advancing Bridenstine’s nomination through the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. Yesterday, he spoke on the Senate floor urging his colleagues to confirm him.