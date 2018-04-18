Last week, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was featured in the Skimm’s ‘Sip ‘n Skimm’ series. Sen. Cruz discussed the four big priorities for Congress and the new administration, the victories achieved in the last year, and his efforts to prevent future mass shootings while safeguarding the Second Amendment rights of law abiding citizens.

Excerpts are below:

“There’s no doubt Washington is dysfunctional, it is partisan, it is nasty,” Sen. Cruz said. “A long time ago, Harry Truman said, ‘If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog.’ Despite all of that, despite the circus, despite the noise, I think we’re getting a lot accomplished. Last year I think the four big priorities for Congress and the new president were tax reform, regulatory reform, Obamacare, and judges. And after a little bit more than a year, with majorities in both houses we’ve had big, big wins on all four.”

When asked about the gun control debate and what can be done to prevent future shootings, Sen. Cruz argued that the most effective solution is targeting violent criminals, not law abiding citizens.

“We have to do more to stop it,” Sen. Cruz said. “But I think in acting to stop it we need to focus on what actually works, what stops those kind of mass murderers. I’ll tell you what’s effective. What is effective is targeting violent criminals. What is not effective, and what often a lot of politicians in Washington want to do, is going after the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens. It doesn’t work. It’s ineffective.”