The U.S. Army announced that Austin, Texas has been selected as the host for the new Army Futures Command (AFC) on Friday. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), the leading advocate for Texas to host the new Army Futures Command, penned a letter to Under Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, and a letter to Secretary of the Army Mark Esper advocating for the Army’s expansion into Texas. The Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce thanked Sen. Cruz and members of the Texas Congressional delegation for their efforts on behalf of Texas.

As part of the largest Army reorganization in 45 years, the AFC will: