Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on Ethiopian Airlines Crash

Says, “It would be prudent for the United States likewise to temporarily ground 737 Max aircraft until the FAA confirms the safety of these aircraft and their passengers.”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation’s Subcommittee on Aviation and Space, today issued the following statement in response to the Ethiopian Airlines crash of March 10th:

“In the wake of the tragic crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight on March 10, following the previous crash of Lion Air Flight 610 last October, global attention is understandably focused on the safety of the Boeing Model 737 Max aircraft.

“In light of the decisions of regulatory agencies across the world to ground the Model 737 Max, including those in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, and other countries, I believe it would be prudent for the United States likewise to temporarily ground 737 Max aircraft until the FAA confirms the safety of these aircraft and their passengers. Further investigation may reveal that mechanical issues were not the cause, but until that time, our first priority must be the safety of the flying public.

“As chairman of the Subcommittee on Aviation and Space, I intend to hold a hearing to investigate these crashes, determine their contributing factors, and ensure that the United States aviation industry remains the safest in the world.”