U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) praised Andy Oldham’s credentials today on the Senate floor in advance of the vote for his confirmation to serve as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s floor remarks are below.

“Andy will join two other judges that we’ve already confirmed to the Fifth Circuit earlier this year: Don Willett, a former member of the Texas Supreme Court, and Jim Ho, my former chief counsel and somebody with impeccable legal credentials, who are now already on the Fifth Circuit, and I’m delighted that Andy Oldham will be joining them.”

“While he was at UVA, he helped found an advocacy group to prevent sexual assault. His group was particularly focused on educating young men on their responsibilities when it comes to sexual violence.”

“Because of his background and experience, Andy has earned bipartisan support, receiving recommendations from the General Counsel to the Obama Foundation as well as the Texas Attorney General’s office.”

“He went on to say the oath of a jurist is simply to administer justice impartially and to do equal right by rich and poor and to discharge justice in a fair and equal manner.”

“This is exactly the type of judge we should want serving on our courts, someone who is impartial, not someone who will push for a particular ideology or political agenda on the bench. And I believe Andy will follow this philosophy of impartially and fairly administering the law.”