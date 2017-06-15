Dear fellow Texans:
This Juneteenth, we celebrate 152 years since long-awaited freedom finally came for so many in the
State of Texas.
We celebrate the anniversary of June 19, 1865 when U.S. Major General Gordon Granger arrived in
Galveston, Texas to deliver the news that would change lives and alter the course of history: the
Civil War had ended and those enslaved were now free.
Celebrations rang out across Texas as the lives of men, women, and children who had known no life
outside of slavery were transformed. And celebrations today continue as we reflect on opportunities
afforded to generation after generation because of the events of that day.
We owe so much to General Granger and the news he brought to Galveston on the day we now call
Juneteenth. But June 19, 1865 was just one stop on a long road toward equality. We must strive
every day to honor a telling phrase in the preamble of the U.S. Constitution; we must strive to
form ‘a more perfect union.’ By treating each individual with dignity, each community with respect,
we can come closer to achieving that goal.
I am happy to join you in celebrating Juneteenth, and I pledge to continue to work each and every
day to ensure all Texans can live freer lives for generations to come.
May God bless you, and may He continue to bless the great state of Texas.
Sincerely,
JOHN CORNYN
United States Senator
Comments