Dear fellow Texans:

This Juneteenth, we celebrate 152 years since long-awaited freedom finally came for so many in the

State of Texas.

We celebrate the anniversary of June 19, 1865 when U.S. Major General Gordon Granger arrived in

Galveston, Texas to deliver the news that would change lives and alter the course of history: the

Civil War had ended and those enslaved were now free.

Celebrations rang out across Texas as the lives of men, women, and children who had known no life

outside of slavery were transformed. And celebrations today continue as we reflect on opportunities

afforded to generation after generation because of the events of that day.

We owe so much to General Granger and the news he brought to Galveston on the day we now call

Juneteenth. But June 19, 1865 was just one stop on a long road toward equality. We must strive

every day to honor a telling phrase in the preamble of the U.S. Constitution; we must strive to

form ‘a more perfect union.’ By treating each individual with dignity, each community with respect,

we can come closer to achieving that goal.

I am happy to join you in celebrating Juneteenth, and I pledge to continue to work each and every

day to ensure all Texans can live freer lives for generations to come.

May God bless you, and may He continue to bless the great state of Texas.

Sincerely,

JOHN CORNYN

United States Senator