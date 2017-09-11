Dear Fellow Texans:

Today marks 16 years since the fateful day terrorists attacked the United States of America on our

own soil. Nearly 3,000 lives were lost on September 11, 2001. It was a solemn day, and one that we

will always remember with a heavy heart.

With four hijacked planes, these individuals executed the deadly attack on the American homeland in

an attempt to take down not just our people but our very way of life.

On days like today, it is important we reflect on how blessed we are to call ourselves Americans.

In response to the attacks, Americans from different backgrounds came together in a true display of

the American spirit. Even as evil tried to shake our nation to its very core, Americans

doubled-down on our commitment to the values we hold dear.

So many did so much in the wake of the attacks. Please join me in remembering the countless first

responders, law enforcement officers, emergency personnel, health care providers, and good

Samaritans who stepped up to help their fellow man. Our nation owes them a debt of gratitude.

And let us also remember those we lost in the attacks: those who perished in the hijacked planes,

those who worked in the buildings that were attacked, and those who knowingly entered into harm’s

way to help their friends in need and prevent future loss of life.

On the 16th anniversary of the attacks on September 11, 2001, we must recommit ourselves as a

society to the idea that evil will never be allowed to prevail.

May God continue to bless the United States of America. Sincerely,

JOHN CORNYN

United States Senator