Dear Fellow Texans:

Today on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, we celebrate the lasting legacy of a father, a husband, and a pastor, as well as all those who have followed in Dr. King’s footsteps to bring understanding, equality, and peace to this world. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. preached a simple, yet powerful message: do unto others as you would have them do unto you. His drive for mutual understanding and respect among all Americans was a lofty goal during a divisive time in our nation’s history. But his persistence did not waiver with the many obstacles before him. He inspired through his words and his leadership, and he proved that one man can make a lasting and meaningful difference. His words ring true today, and inspired by his message, Americans still work to make his dream of peaceful understanding a reality. We have a long journey ahead towards perfect unity, but the great strides our nation has made in the past 50 years because of Dr. King’s leadership should inspire us all to keep furthering his legacy. As I represent the Lone Star State in the United States Senate, I will continue to heed Dr. King’s message of service, understanding, and mutual respect. God Bless you all, and may God continue to Bless the Great State of Texas. Sincerely,

JOHN CORNYN United States Senator