On Saturday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m., Liberty Hall will bring Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band to the stage.

What if The Beatles were actually from the Black Mountain Hills of Dakota? Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band is a collection of four very different musicians reimagining the greatest music ever written by the greatest band to ever take the stage-The Beatles. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band’s repertoire features new and innovative takes on songs like “Here Comes the Sun,” “Come Together,” “Blackbird” and many more.

“Anyone who loves the Beatles will love this band,” said Communications Manager Julie Goodgame. “None have covered these popular songs quite like this talented quartet.”

The band is made up of four members; Dave Walser, guitar/vocals; Bach Norwood, bass/vocals; Reggie Rueffer, fiddle/vocals and Gerald Jones, banjo, mandolin and vocals. A fan of the classic quartet since he first saw them on the Ed Sullivan Show, Walser was inspired to create the Beatle/Bluegrass concept after seeing Paul McCartney’s “Back in the U.S.” tour in 2002.

“I thought it would be fun to get some great musicians together and play all acoustic versions of Beatles songs,” said Walser. “Each of us adds a little something different to the mix.”

Tickets are $20.VIP box seats are $150 and seat four. Get tickets at www.LibertyTyler.com .