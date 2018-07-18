Smith County will be getting a new extension agent this summer.

The Smith County Commissioners Court voted to approve Claudann Jones to fill the position of Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health, which was left vacant when longtime agent Patrice Dunigan retired.

Since 2013, Mrs. Jones has served as the Nacogdoches County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, and will begin working in Smith County on August 1.

“I am excited about the opportunity to transfer into Smith County as the Family and Community Health Agent,” Mrs. Jones said. “I have always dreamed of working in this county and I can’t wait to get started. “

Her areas of interest include youth development, community outreach, food safety, wellness and nutrition. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Family and Consumer Science from Stephen F. Austin State University and her Master’s Degree in Curriculum Development from the University of Arkansas.

Sheila Harris, Texas AgriLife Extension Service District 5 Administrator, introduced Mrs. Jones to the Commissioners Court, and said she was one of the top performing agents in the district.

Prior to working in Nacogdoches, Mrs. Jones served as the County Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Science in Shelby County and held that position for nine years. She also taught Family and Consumer Science in Shelby County for 11 years before beginning her career with the A&M AgriLife Extension Service.