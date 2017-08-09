The Smith County Commissioners Court voted to approve accepting an offer from Dallas-based developer Tai Ly to buy the old Carlton Hotel.

Most recently used as the Smith County Office Building, the 90,000-square-foot facility has remained vacant for years. Tai Ly has offered to purchase the facility, at 106, 112 and 116 E. Elm St., for $537,500.

Burns Commercial Properties LLC was the broker for Smith County on the sale. The closing date for the sale is set for January 15, 2018.

According to the contract, the buyer agrees to make improvements to the property within 36 months after closing, in accordance with some requirements set out by the county. The total costs of the improvements must be at least $1 million, including demolition costs and fees of architects and engineers. Within 90 days after closing, the buyer should apply for any permits. Construction will start within nine months of closing; and within 18 months of closing, the buyer should have paid at least $650,000 of the improvement costs.

Smith County representatives or agents can also inspect the property upon request, from time to time, to verify compliance, according to the contract.

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran and Commissioners Jeff Warr and Terry Phillips voted to approve the sale after discussing it in executive session on Tuesday. Commissioners Cary Nix and JoAnn Hampton were absent for the vote.

HISTORY OF THE CARLTON

It was described as an ultra-modern high-rise hotel when the 16-story, 200-room Carlton Hotel opened in downtown Tyler in 1954. When it opened, air conditioning units and five-channel TV sets in each room were large draws for the hotel. It also boasted a roof-top pool and cabanas, a banquet hall/ballroom, a coffee shop and an automatic elevator.

The Carlton has 15 stories, as well as a basement. There is no 13th floor.

After 17 years in business, the Carlton Hotel was shuttered in 1971, and remained vacant for a before being purchased by Smith County in 1977.

For years, the Carlton was the Smith County Office Building, housing such departments as the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, Adult Probation, Fire Marshal’s Office, Justice of the Peace and Constable Offices. The last of the Smith County offices moved out of the Carlton around 2013.