Mustard Seed Ministries volunteers picked up two truck and trailer loads of surplus computer equipment donated by Smith County this week.

The Smith County Commissioners Court approved the county’s donation to the nonprofit organization that refurbishes computer equipment for local school children.

Twice a year the county donates computer equipment it can no longer use to the nonprofit organization. On Monday, June 4, the volunteers picked up 33 laptops, 36 desktops, 26 monitors, five televisions, six printers, 20 switches/servers, and 10 boxes of old keyboards, mice, cables and other miscellaneous equipment.

Dr. Karen Jones, founder and president of Mustard Seed Ministries, along with volunteers, picked up the equipment from the Smith County Information Technology Department.

For years, Smith County has donated outdated and broken computer equipment to Mustard Seed Ministries. The nonprofit organization dismantles and reassembles the equipment and donates them to school children who do not have computers. The nonprofit has given more than 11,000 computers to local schools since 2001, Dr. Jones has said.

Dr. Jones said she has received several thousand machines from Smith County over the years.

The nonprofit organization has grown to service eight schools, including the Tyler, Whitehouse and Mineola school districts. She said 2018 should be a record year for the organization.

Smith County IT Director Don Bell said he appreciates the partnership the county has with Mustard Seed Ministries, and their commitment in serving the schools and children in Smith County through the repurposing of the county’s donated technology.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with this outstanding organization,” he said.

Mustard Seed Ministries, at 1420 N. Church Ave., is a nonprofit organization and a working extension ministry of the United Methodist Church.