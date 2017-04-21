Early voting for the city and school elections in Smith County begins Monday, April 24, 2017.

The Smith County Elections Office is responsible for conducting all elections — not only for county offices — but also for city, school, state and federal elections.

The Smith County Elections Office will be conducting elections for races in the Tyler, Whitehouse, Chapel Hill, Bullard, Arp and Winona Independent School Districts and the cities of Tyler, Lindale, Hideaway and Winona.

Early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 24, through Saturday, April 29; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, May 1-2, 2017.

Election Day is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS

The Main Early Voting Location is the R.B. Hubbard Center, “The Hub,” at 304 E. Ferguson in Tyler. Additional early voting locations include the Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Road in Tyler; Whitehouse Municipal Court, 311 E. Main St. in Whitehouse; and the Noonday Community Center, 16662 County Road 196 in Tyler.

Temporary branch early voting locations include 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, only at Boulter Middle School, 2926 Garden Valley Road in Tyler; and the First Church of the Nazarene, 3700 Old Bullard Road in Tyler.

Voting places that will be available for early voting and on election day include: Bullard First Methodist Church, 204 S. Rather St. in Bullard; Winona Community Center, 520 Dallas St. in Winona; Arp ISD Administration Building, 101 Toney Drive in Arp; Hideaway Member Service Building, 101 Hide A Way Lane Central in Hideaway; and the Lindale Public Library, 200 E. Hubbard in Lindale.

There will also be 23 election locations on Election Day.

For more information, visit Elections at www.smith-county.com.