The Smith County Clerk’s Manager of Official Public Records Suni Whitaker was recognized this week for five years of service to the county.

During Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, May 29, County Clerk Karen Phillips said Ms. Whittaker brings tremendous energy to the office, as well as a thirst for knowledge and excellent customer service. She is also a competitive pool player in her spare time, winning area and regional tournaments.

Smith County employees celebrating work anniversaries this month, who were not in court, include:

15 Years: April Sikes, District Attorney’s Office; and Floriberto Arroyo, Sheriff’s Office.

10 Years: Roger Rawlings, Road and Bridge Department; Christopher Garrison, Jacob Hart, Sandra Magouirk, Rebekah Massey, Marilyn Rolling and Dean Sanderson, Sheriff’s Office.

5 Years: Brandi White, District Attorney’s Office; Don Bell, IT Department; Reginald Frost, Road and Bridge Department; Rachel Brown, Dale Dixson, and Noel Martin, Sheriff’s Office.