Brent McMillan, a crew leader for the Smith County Road and Bridge Department, was recognized Tuesday during Commissioners Court for 25 years of service to the county.

County Engineer Frank Davis said McMillan began working for his department as an operator I, and has worked his way up to lead a crew that works primarily in the precinct 2 area. When the foreman is absent, he steps in to fill the role, he added.

Davis called McMillan very dependable, and said he can always count on him to take care of any issues that come up.

“I don’t hear much from him and that is a good thing,” Davis said. “It means he is doing a good job.”

County Judge Nathaniel Moran said he appreciated McMillan’s long service to the county, and said 25 years in one career is unique in today’s society. “We appreciate your commitment to service,” he said.

Other Smith County employees honored this month for years of service, who were not in court Tuesday, include:

20 Years: Antonio Carvajal, Juvenile Services;

15 Years: Ronnie Rathbun, Sheriff’s Department;

10 Years: Sheryl Keel, Collections Department; Shavonda Mass, County Court at Law No. 2; Jessie Dewberry, Physical Plant; Raymond Crum, Road and Bridge; and Timothy Thompson, Sheriff’s Department;

5 Years: Ofelia Ramirez, Adult Probation; and Cody Deaver, Nasiruddin Hasan, and Jason Jones, Sheriff’s Department.