Smith County employees were recognized by Commissioners Court Tuesday, June 27, 2017, for a combined 165 years of service.

Michelle Barber moved to Tyler from Baton Rouge, La., 30 years ago to take a temporary job with the Smith County Adult Probation Department.

When she was attending Louisiana State University, she planned on being a kindergarten teacher. But after doing an internship with juvenile probation in Baton Rouge, she changed her career choice. Mrs. Barber told herself she would take the job with Smith County Adult Probation for a year before moving to work for Juvenile Services.

Three decades later, she has worked her way up to supervisor of the Adult Probation Department, and is loving every minute of it.

“I’m very thankful I have the job that I do,” she said. “I work with some great people. I couldn’t have been more blessed. I am thankful to have had this career.”

On June 1, 1987, Mrs. Barber began working for Adult Probation as a probation officer. She soon became a court officer and then an assistant supervisor in the misdemeanor division. In 1995, she became supervisor.

“I am very thankful for those that taught me so much through the years – judges, supervisors, officers and probationers,” she said. “We supervise many good people who made a bad choice. We also supervise those that eventually end up incarcerated because they choose not to change.

All-in-all, at the end of the day, we have a job to do and keeping the public safe is one of the most important.”

Mrs. Barber supervises probation officers, two police officers, administrative support staff and urinalysis technicians.

“There’s something different every day,” she said of what she loves most about her job. “I learn something new every day. I still enjoy waking up and coming to work every day.”

Her husband of two years, Chuck Barber, is celebrating a 30-year career in law enforcement. They have four children and five grandchildren. They love to travel, and she is thinking about retiring in another year.

Mrs. Barber was expecting a grandchild to be born this weekend and was unable to attend Commissioners Court for the recognition.

LOIS MOSLEY

With her bubbly personality and happy disposition, Lois Mosley leaves a smile on the face of everyone who meets her.

She knows when people come to the Smith County Tax Office, they are not necessarily in a good mood. If Mrs. Mosley helps them, she wants them to leave with a positive experience.

“This is not just a job to me,” Mrs. Mosley said. “This is something I enjoy doing.”

Mrs. Mosley was recognized Tuesday by the Smith County Commissioners Court and Tax Assessor-Collector Gary Barber for her 20 years of service to the Tax Office.

She started working in 1997 as a clerk, sitting at the front counter taking payments. She went on to become a research clerk and supervisor over property taxes before becoming Barber’s administrative assistant.

“I’ve done just about everything in this office,” Mrs. Mosely said.

As administrative assistant, she is the go-to person for the supervisors and clerks if they need anything; she handles purchasing for the office, which employs 31 people; processes any types of adjustments from the appraisal district and does anything Barber needs.

“I’m the go-to girl,” she said. “Where ever they need, that is where I am.”

She believes the most important part of her job is customer service – making sure the taxpayers’ needs are met.

Mrs. Mosley grew up in Dallas and lived in Houston for 15 years before marrying her late husband, Michael Mosley, 21 years ago. She was working customer service in banks before taking a job as a clerk with the Tax Office. She said Tyler took some getting used to but she loves it here because the people are nice. Her hobbies include spending time with friends and family and being active in her church and her district.

Mrs. Mosley said she has enjoyed watching the advancement of technology in the Tax Office over the last two decades. Not everything has to be done manually now, which allows them to work more efficiently and quickly, she said.

She also enjoys the friendships she has built with co-workers over the years.

“We’re a close group,” she said. “We’re all brothers and sisters … We’re more than co-workers. We’re a family.”

ANN SOMERVILLE

Ann Somerville uses the experiences she gained working for the Smith County Auditor’s and Purchasing departments in her current post as office manager for the Road and Bridge Department.

Mrs. Somerville was recognized Tuesday by the Commissioners Court and County Engineer Frank Davis for her 20 years of service.

She started working part-time for the county in 1995, manning the front desk of the Auditor’s Office in the Smith County Courthouse. In 1997, she began working in accounts payable full-time, and then moved to the purchasing portion of the Auditor’s Office.

In the early 2000’s, the Purchasing Department and Auditor’s Office split to become two separate departments, and Mrs. Somerville went with the purchasing director.

In March 2008, she moved to the Road and Bridge Department, and six months later she became office manager. Mrs. Somerville orders everything from office supplies to big-ticket items, assists with the department’s budget, maintains its payroll and works on cost accounting for road projects.

“It’s been a learning experience,” she said of all of the departments she has worked in for the last 20 years.

Mrs. Somerville said she has no plans of retiring. When she is not working, she and her husband of 25 years enjoy spending time with their family, especially their four grandsons, and traveling.

What she has enjoyed most about working for Smith County is “the people you meet in the community and the people I’ve worked with over the years,” she said. “You make friends forever. It’s kind of like a family.”

ADDITIONAL RECOGNITIONS

20 Years: Ronald Sheffield, Sheriff’s Department.

15 Years: Justice of the Peace James Meredith, Precinct 3; Arlana Bozeman and Ricky Vandergriff, Sheriff’s Department.

10 Years: Diana Morales, Adult Probation.

5 Years: Thomas Wilson, District Attorney’s Office; Timothy Fauss, Juvenile Services; Keith Buckner, Records Services; and Andretta White, Sheriff’s Department.