Two judges were recognized for their decades of service to Smith County.

The Smith County Commissioners Court recognized 11 employees for their years of service, including Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Quincy Beavers and County Court-at-Law No. 2 Judge Randall Rogers.

Justice of the Peace Quincy Beavers

Judge Beavers was recognized Tuesday for 35 years of service to Smith County.

He said he worked for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office for 11 years, and has been Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1 for 24 years.

County Court-at-Law No. 2 Judge Randall Rogers

Judge Randall Rogers was honored for 30 years of service to the county.

Former 114th District Judge Cynthia Kent talked about Judge Rogers, calling him a fair judge who was dedicated to the law and who was devoted to making a positive difference to everyone who came into his courtroom looking for help, good judgment and justice.

Mrs. Kent said Judge Rogers has been innovative in implementing programs to keep the county’s streets safe and has shown leadership in running the new Smith County Veterans Treatment Court. “Thank you from a grateful county,” she said.

Judge Rogers said he was really honored to be recognized for 30 years of service.

Smith County Juvenile Services Director Ross Worley thanked Judge Rogers for his years of serving on the board of Juvenile Services. His leadership has allowed the department to be in the building it is in, and his encouragement has allowed them to do the programs they do, Worley said.

Auditor’s Office: Sharon Scott

Sharon Scott, Chief Internal Auditor, was recognized for 30 years of service. Ms. Scott started out as an assistant county auditor in 1988, and now supervises the county’s internal audit.

Smith County Auditor Ann Wilson was unable to attend the meeting, but addressed Ms. Scott’s service with a letter, read by County Administrator Leonardo Brown. Ms. Wilson said Ms. Scott was a valued source of information in all areas of internal audit, and is dedicated to her work.

“I appreciate the job you do for me and for Smith County,” Ms. Wilson wrote.

Ms. Scott grew up in Tyler and graduated from Tyler Junior College and UT Tyler. After five years in banking, she became audit technician at the Texas Comptroller’s Office but was laid off due to budget cuts. She went to work for a video company before applying and receiving a job in the Smith County Auditor’s Office.

“It worked out to be the best job for me, looking back,” Ms. Scott said. “I thank God because it has been with His help that I have made it 30 years.”

When she started working for Smith County, the Auditor’s office did everything, including keeping up with all county balances, manually. She said she has seen a lot of advancement in technology throughout the years.

“My job is to make sure the offices we audit run more efficiently, follow state and federal guidelines and safeguard the county’s assets,” she said. “I have no desire to retire.”

Adult Probation – Kristie Langford

Although she was unable to be in court, Kristie Langford is also celebrating her 30-year anniversary working for the county. She works in the Intensive Supervision Unit for the Adult Probation Department, and has a specialized caseload consisting of felony DWI cases.

When Ms. Langford started working for the county in 1987, she worked in the Sheriff’s Office’s Civil Department before she became Sheriff J.B. Smith’s administrative assistant. In 1996, she was hired by Adult Probation as a probation officer, working in both the misdemeanor and felony units.

“I have enjoyed working in the law enforcement community and cherish the relationships that I have made,” Ms. Langford said. “Working for Smith County has been a great experience.”

Juvenile Services – Judith Stewart and Jay Zehren

Smith County Juvenile Services Director Ross Worley recognized two of his employees who both started working for his department on the same day 20 years ago.

Judith Stewart worked as a probation officer for five years and is now a lead felony officer, working with the sex offender treatment team. “She has been a great officer for us,” he said.

Jay Zehren started working for Juvenile Services as a probation officer and for the last 18 years, has been the court officer. “Jay knows more about juvenile law than anyone in our department, including me,” Worley said.

Commissioner JoAnn Hampton

Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton is celebrating 15 years of service to the county.

“It has been my pleasure to know Commissioner Hampton for a long time,” Commissioner Jeff Warr said, adding that they served together on the Tyler City Council many years ago.

“I consider her a friend and have never doubted once her commitment to her community,” he said. “Even when we disagree, I appreciate her professionalism and her leadership,” Warr said.

County Judge Nathaniel Moran said he didn’t know how Commissioner Hampton has served for 15 years because the demands of a commissioner are a tremendous burden, but she has handled it well.

Commissioners Terry Phillips and Cary Nix also thanked her for her service to the county.