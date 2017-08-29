Court Coordinator Terry Cockrum was recognized Tuesday, August 29, 2017, during Commissioners Court for her 15 years of service to Smith County.

Mrs. Cockrum handles the civil docket for the 7th District Court.

Smith County Administrator Leonardo Brown read a letter written by 7th District Court Judge Kerry Russell, who was unable to attend the meeting.

Russell wrote that Mrs. Cockrum began working for him in his private law practice in 1985, and moved to work for Smith County with him when he became district judge in 2002.

“The picture of integrity, Terry is a hard worker and a self-starter,” Russell said. “She often performs the work of two people and does not complain about the overload. She does whatever it takes to get the assigned job completed in a superior way.”

Also recognized during Commissioners Court for five years of service were Precinct 3 Constable Jimmie Blackmon and Deputy Constable James Stewart.

Also recognized this month for their years of service to Smith County were:

15 Years: Jeri Lynn Scott, Sheriff’s Department;

10 Years: Tony Walker, Juvenile Services; Michael Franklin, Road and Bridge Department;

5 Years: Daniel Custer, Ronnie Lampkin, Velma Medina and Adrienne White, Sheriff’s Department.