Several Smith County employees were recognized during the Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, for their years of service to the county.

Facility Services Director Ed Nichols honored Josefina Valle for 15 years of service.

“It’s my pleasure to be able to do this for Josefina,” he said. “It’s nice to have someone as dependable and reliable as Josefina is. She has been an invaluable asset to our department since 2002.”

Nichols said she supervises eight employees who work to keep 16 county buildings clean. She has come in to work evenings and weekends at times.

“Her dedication is greatly appreciated,” Nichols said.

Merlin Hilbrand was recognized for more than 25 years of service to the county. He works in the Warrants Division.

“It’s been a great 25 years,” Hilbrand said.

Smith County Court-at-Law Judge No. 2 Randall Rogers praised his court coordinator, Shavonda Mass, for the good work she has done for him and his court over the last 10 years. He said she works primarily with divorce litigants and they are always happy with her and her work.

“An elected official is only as good as the people who work for that elected official,” Judge Rogers said.

Smith County Tax Assessor-Collector Gary Barber honored his employee, Teresa Ross, for five years of service.

After working in the Tax Office for four years, she volunteered to learn how to work in the Auto Registration Department and to relocate to the new Noonday branch when he expanded it to include Auto Registration services.

“She is an asset to the county and it is an honor to have her in my office,” Barber said.

Judge Quincy Beavers, who was not able to attend Commissioners Court, is celebrating 35 years as Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1.

Additional employees who are celebrating work anniversaries but were not in court include:

20 Years: Richard Smith, Sheriff’s Department.

15 Years: Gene Sigler, Juvenile Services; and Dewayne Gray, Sheriff’s Department.

5 Years: Sarah Evans, Sheriff’s Department.