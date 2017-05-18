Smith County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives Jennifer Stockwell, Nikki Keegan, Theresa Smith and Aaron Hinton teamed up to lose more than 103 pounds in the region-wide Lighten Up East Texas weight loss challenge.

Their team, Drop It Like It’s Hot, won the top team honor for losing a combined average weight loss of 12.68 percent. Each team member won a year-long membership to the YMCA, and collectively, the team won a $250 gift certificate to Fit City Foods.

Detective Smith lost 16 percent, or 35 pounds; Stockwell lost 14 percent, or 21.5 pounds; Keegan lost 10.8 percent, or 24 pounds; and Hinton lost 9 percent, or 23 pounds.

Detectives Smith, Stockwell and Keegan lost the most weight, percentage-wise, of the 112 Smith County employees who weighed in for the Lighten Up East Texas challenge in January. Out of the 78 Smith County employees who weighed out in May, 58 of them lost a total of 480 pounds. There were 18 who lost 5 percent or more of their weight, losing a total of 306 pounds!