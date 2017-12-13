Clint Perkins has been named Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Smith County Extension Agent of Agriculture and Natural Resources, effective January 1, 2018, according to a joint announcement by Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, the Smith County Commissioners Court, and Shelia Harris, District Extension Administrator, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Overton. “I am pleased to have Mr. Perkins join our County Extension Faculty in Smith County. He will be a great asset to the county and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service,” Mrs. Harris said. “I feel certain he will do an excellent job because of his enthusiasm for providing quality, educational programs and working with the public.” Perkins earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Texas A&M University. He earned his Master of Science Degree at Texas Tech University. Perkins was recently been employed with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in Wood County. The Smith County Extension Office is part of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, an agency of the Texas A&M University System. Local extension programs extend university resources to local residents by providing practical information and education in the four areas of agriculture and natural resources, family and consumer sciences, 4-H and youth development and community development. Extension is a cooperative effort of the United States Department of Agriculture, the State of Texas through Texas A&M University, and the Smith County Commissioners’ Court.

” I am very excited about becoming the Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent and look

forward to serving the citizens of Smith County,” Perkins said. “I am also proud to be joining an excellent

team of extension agents and staff of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Smith County.”