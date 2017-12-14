Although Smith County is not currently under a burn ban, the Smith County Fire Marshal is urging residents to be extremely cautious.

Smith County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy-Wasson is asking people to refrain from burning until the area sees a substantial amount of rainfall. There is a chance of rain this weekend.

With the low humidity and high winds, the fire danger is extremely high right now, she said.

With the New Year’s fireworks season approaching, Mrs. McCoy-Wasson cautioned residents who may use fireworks to be extremely careful. If fireworks cause a fire, the person setting them can be held liable, she said.

On Wednesday, December 13, the National Weather Service out of Shreveport, La., issued a fire danger statement.

“A very dry air mass and strong southwest winds will result in an enhanced risk for wildfires …,” it reported. “Extreme care is urged during all outdoor activities where there is a potential for grass fires and for fires to start and spread rapidly. Avoid outdoor burning of trash and do not toss lit cigarette butts outside, especially from a moving vehicle where winds can quickly fan a flame.”