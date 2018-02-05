The Smith County Commissioners Court has hired Brian J. Reynolds to fill its newly created fleet administrator position.

Reynolds, of Hutto, was hired on Tuesday, January 30, 2018, after a nation-wide search for candidates, which included several interviews with highly qualified candidates. The court voted unanimously in open session to offer him the job after a final in-person interview in executive session.

Reynolds has extensive experience as a fleet administrator.

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said Smith County is fortunate to find such a highly qualified candidate.

“Throughout the interview process, it became clear that Mr. Reynolds was the best fit for this position,” Moran said. “He has a clear understanding of the fleet needs of governmental entities, especially law enforcement. And his proven track record of saving money and establishing policies from the ground up made him an ideal person to fill this spot.”

Reynolds was most recently director of fleet operations for the Texas Department of Public Safety in Austin, where he had been since 2014. There, he directed operations of a fleet of 5,000 pursuit and specialty law enforcement vehicles, as well as repair facilities in five locations across Texas. He managed operational and capital budgets in excess of $40 million annually.

Reynolds has also served as fleet manager for Milwaukee County in Wisconsin; general manager of Professional Transportation Inc. in Indiana; and general services, fleet and asset manager for the American Red Cross in Madison, Wisconsin.

Reynolds is a veteran of the United States Army, where he worked in military intelligence as a radio signal intercept operator. He has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration.

“I am excited to come to Smith County and I look forward to joining the team of dedicated people there,” Reynolds said. “The confidence of the Commissioners Court and the trust of the people is not something I take lightly. I look forward to a long and successful career in this community serving the public trust.”

The Smith County Commissioners Court approved the new position of fleet administrator in the FY2018 Budget. Reynolds will plan, direct, organize and monitor the activities of the newly formed Vehicle Equipment Services Department and all the vehicles for Smith County.

Several county departments require vehicles, including the Sheriff’s Office, Road and Bridge Department, Constables and District Attorney’s Offices. The new fleet administrator will work to establish county-wide policies and practices concerning vehicle use, repair and replacement of vehicles.

As fleet administrator, Reynolds will oversee this effort and work to reduce the age of the county fleet while bringing financial savings in the areas of maintenance and replacement costs.

“This is a great new step Smith County has taken that I believe will result in an overall cost savings to the taxpayers of the county. I think this is a position that will more than pay for itself,” Commissioner Terry Phillips said. “I believe Mr. Reynolds is extremely well qualified and will do a great job for the county.”