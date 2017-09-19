The Smith County Commissioners Court approved an interlocal agreement with the City of Bullard on Tuesday, September 19, 2017, to take its stray dogs into the Smith County Animal Shelter.

Since the new Smith County Animal Shelter opened in December 2016, the Commissioners Court has approved similar agreements with the cities of Troup, Arp and Whitehouse.

“These interlocal agreements help with the health and safety of citizens in these cities,” Smith County Animal Control Coordinator LeKisha Stinecipher said. “It allows them to bring their stray animals into our shelter.”

Bullard officials will be responsible for responding to animal control matters within its city, transporting the dogs to the Smith County Animal Shelter and paying for any fees associated with impoundment, testing, medical treatment or other services.

The Animal Shelter waits 72 hours to try and find the dogs’ owners before they become the responsibility of Smith County and can be adopted out.

The City of Bullard will pay Smith County $50 per dog that is brought to the shelter, as well as an additional $35 for each dog requiring euthanasia. Dogs are typically only euthanized at the county animal shelter when they are dangerous to others or severely injured.

The agreement between Smith County and the City of Bullard is effective through Fiscal Year 2018.

There are currently 75 dogs in the shelter, which has a maximum capacity for 169 dogs.

Ms. Stinecipher said the City of Troup has brought in 16 dogs, and the City of Arp has brought in two dogs into the shelter since forming agreements with the county.

“It definitely helps out these cities,” she said.

The Animal Shelter, 322 E. Ferguson St., is open for adoptions Monday through Friday, and routinely holds weekend adoption events.

Smith County’s Animal Shelter does not take in any owner-surrendered dogs.

Smith County operates its Animal Shelter for the purpose of reducing the general animal control problems in Smith County, including the vaccination of dogs, reporting human exposure to rabies, quarantine and testing of biting animals, reduction of the stray animal population, restraint of dangerous animals, protecting its citizens from the dangers and problems associated with animals at large, inhumane treatment of animals and other related services.