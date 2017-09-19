Smith County is protecting county employees with the help of free, personal protective safety equipment provided by the Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool.

Smith County Road and Bridge crews are regularly exposed to risks while maintaining county roads and bridges. As a member of the Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool (TAC RMP), the county received 72 safety kits, valued at $56 each, at no cost to help. The kits are just one of many risk control services and programs that the county has access to at no cost through its membership.

Todd Kisel, TAC Risk Management Consultant, gave a brief presentation about the new program to the Smith County Commissioners Court on September 19, 2017, before delivering the kits to the Road and Bridge Department.

“It’s all about safety,” Kisel said. “And it’s our pleasure to present to you today.”

Each safety kit includes a reflective safety vest, gloves, hard hat, two pair of safety glasses and two sets of ear plugs. The equipment is intended to make employees more visible to motorists while they work around traffic and heavy equipment, as well as providing the employees with eye, head, hand and ear protection. All equipment conforms to standards set by the American National Standard Institute (ANSI).

“Thank you for your support over the years,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran told Kisel in court. “You help us keep our guys safe.”

The county’s membership in TAC RMP provides it with competitively priced risk management coverage and risk control services that are county government specific. With more than 380 members statewide, TAC RMP helps Texas counties and other county governmental entities manage taxpayer dollars efficiently and promote worker safety, Kisel said.