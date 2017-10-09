Smith County has released an informational video so voters can easily obtain information on the Road Bond Election set for November 7, 2017.

“We are committed to go above and beyond in this process to make sure the public has full, accurate and timely information about the upcoming bond election,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said. “We want them to make an informed decision, whether for or against, when they vote.”

The 3-minute-and-48-second video discusses Smith County roads, the Road and Bridge Capital Improvement Project, information about the $39.5 million bond election called for November 7, and the financial impact it could have on voters, if approved.

The money received from the bonds would be used to pay for major county road and bridge projects over three years – Phase I of the six-year road plan.

“Ultimately, this decision is up to the voters. Our job as a Commissioners Court is simply to make sure the voters have all of the information,” Commissioner Jeff Warr said. “This video helps us get that information out to the public in a concise video platform that can easily be shared electronically.”

The video can be found on the county’s website, along with other information about the Road and Bridge Strategic Planning Project, at www.smith-county.com, as well as https://www.facebook.com/SmithCountyTexas/ and https://twitter.com/SmithCountyNews

Early Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 through October 27; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. October 30 through November 1; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. November 2-3. Election Day is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. For voting locations in Smith County, visit: http://smith-county.com/Government/Departments/Elections/CurrentElection.aspx