The Smith County Animal Shelter is hosting a “Cuter than Cupid” free dog adoption event on Saturday, February 10.

“A sweet cuddly dog would make the perfect Valentine’s Day gift,” Smith County Animal Control Coordinator LeKisha Stinecipher said. “We hope to find forever homes for all of our dogs here on Saturday.”

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, the public is invited to the shelter, at 322 E. Ferguson, to take a tour and look at all of the cute puppies and dogs available for free adoption. A photo booth will be set up for people to take Valentine’s Day photos with their new best friend!

There are more than 50 dogs available for adoption. Adoption is free, but those adopting a dog must agree to get their dog spayed or neutered and get all of the required shots within 30 days of adoption.

The Smith County Animal Shelter is open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and routinely holds special weekend adoption events.

For more information, as well as photos of some of the dogs available for adoption, please visit:

https://www.facebook.com/pg/smithcountyanimalcontrol/photos/?tab=album&album_id=1330914573611247 or call 903-266-4303.