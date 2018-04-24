Smith County Treasurer Kelli White was named as a finalist for a statewide County Treasurer’s award.

The County Treasurers Association of Texas held its 46th annual Education Seminar last week in San Marcos. Each of the organization’s 12 regions nominates a County Treasurer for the Texas’ Outstanding County Treasurer Award. A committee made up of past presidents for the association votes for their top nominees.

Ms. White and the other finalists were announced at the conference.

The winner will be chosen by ballots cast by all the members of the County Treasurers Association of Texas, and announced at its September conference in Odessa.

Ms. White was named a finalist for the award, along with Leann Jennings, of Potter County; Priscilla Cantu, of Kleberg County; Katherine Hudson, of Wise County; and Tim Funchess, of Jefferson County.

“It’s a real honor to be nominated,” Ms. White said.

Ms. White has been Smith County’s Treasurer since 2005.

She has served on several committees for the County Treasurers Association of Texas, including the Education Committee, Fundraising Committee, Past-President’s Committee, Legislative Committee and the Texas Outstanding County Treasurers’ Award Committee. She served as President of Region 10 for several years and then was appointed to the CTAT executive Committee and progressed each step from Treasurer to Second Vice President, Vice President, President-Elect and President. Ms. White hosted the CTAT state conference in Tyler in 2011, and will be hosting it again next year in 2019.