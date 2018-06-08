Beginning Monday, June 11 through Friday June 15, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.each day, inspection crews will conduct a physical survey of the City of Tyler wastewater collection system in the area identified in the map below. Pipeline Analysis will perform this study, which involves opening manholes in the streets and backyard utility easements. Information gained from this study will be used to repair and improve the wastewater collection system.

One important task of the survey will be smoke testing of sewer lines to locate breaks and defects in the system. During this testing, white smoke will exit through vent pipes on the roofs of homes and through sewer line breaks. The smoke is non-toxic, leaves no residue and creates no fire hazard. The smoke should not enter homes or business unless defective plumbing exists or drain traps are dry.

If a home or business has seldom-used drains, please pour a gallon of water in the drain to fill the drain trap. This procedure will help prevent the possibility of smoke entering living areas through drains.

Field crews will perform testing of all sewers in the specified area. At no time will field crews need to enter businesses or residences.

Citizen cooperation is appreciated. Should there be any questions concerning this study or if special assistance is needed, please contact Pipeline Analysis at (800) 637-0164.