The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department will be closed Monday, May 29, for Memorial Day. No residential garbage or curbside recycling will be picked up on this day. The complete holiday week residential garbage collection schedule is listed below.

Memorial Day Holiday Week:

Garbage Collection Schedule

Monday, May 29 No Collection

Tuesday, May 30 Routes normally collected Monday

Wednesday, May 30 Routes normally collected Tuesday

Thursday, June 1 Normal collection

Friday, June 2 Normal collection

Curbside Recycle Collection

Monday, May 29 No Collection

Tuesday, May 30 Recycle Routes normally collected Monday and Tuesday

Wednesday, May 31 No Collection

Thursday, June 1 Regular Recycle collection

Friday, June 2 Regular Recycle collection

During the holiday week, priority will be given to household waste. Crews will collect as much curb trash and yard waste as time allows. Due to garbage being collected on Wednesday, May 31, during the holiday week, subscription curbside recycling customers are asked to leave their recycling at the curb until it is picked up. It may take until the end of the day on Thursday, June 2 for all recycling customers to be serviced.

For more information about changes to garbage collection schedules, recycling and other special projects, visit www.TylerSolidWaste.com. Customers can also download the Tyler Talks Trash app on their Apple or Android device for real time information on their trash and recycle pick up.