The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Spanish Club for Kids at the Glass Recreation Center, located at 501 W. 32nd St. This four week class will begin June 6 and continue through June 27. Classes will be held every Wednesday. Two class times will be available: El Club de Los Niños, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 5 to 6; and Que Pasa Club, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for ages 7 to 11.

In both introductory classes, students will learn useful phrases and words to hold a conversation in Spanish. Class will include fun interactive activities, reading, arts and crafts, games, songs and much more!

Participants must register by phone, mail or at Glass Recreation Center by Monday, June 4. The cost of class is $25 per kid.

For more information or to register, please call the Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271 or visit www.TylerParksandRec.com.