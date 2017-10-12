St. Mary’s Catholic Church and School will celebrate its annual Wunderfall Oktoberfest fundraiser at 8:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 28 and 405 Hollybrook Dr. starting with a run.

The 5K/10K and 1 mile run will begin at 8:30 a.m., there are race divisions and awards for all ages.

After the run the festival will begin at 10 a.m. with live music, food, a biergarten, game booths, silent auction and koffee hause. There will also be a talent show with St. Mary’s students, pony rides, a petting zoo and a rock wall. The silent auction will feature artwork from St. Mary’s students.

The live music this year will include the Vince Lujan Project and the Ally Venable Band. Vince Lujan will perform his fusion of pop, funk, Latin, blues and soul. Ally Venable will take the stage with her unique blues rock style.

As always, there is a raffle with three prizes. First prize is a $3,000 Visa gift card, second is a $1,500 Visa gift card and third is a $500 Visa gift card. Raffle tickets can be purchased from any St. Mary’s family or at the following locations:

• El Sombrero every Thursday

• Jake’s Feed every Saturday

• Skinner’s every Saturday

• St. Mary’s every Sunday

• St. Theresa’s every Sunday

For more information visit http://stmaryslgv.com/info/events/wunderfall-oktoberfest/. All proceeds go to St. Mary’s Catholic Church and School as we continue to provide high quality Catholic education through faith, scholarship, leadership and service.