In an effort to help those suffering post Hurricane Harvey, St. Mary’s Catholic School will be sponsoring families affected by the hurricane.

Homeroom classes will adopt a family and will help the family all year by praying for the family, writing letters and emails, sending pictures and supplies.

“The core of Catholic education is taking knowledge and putting it into action,” Principal Amy Blalock said. “Through Christian service, our students are able to do more than read about gospel values. They are able to take action and be His hands and feet. We learn how one action can affect many.”

By sponsoring a family, students can learn about the power of prayer and helping others, which aligns with the school’s “Power of One” theme for the year.

“As disciples of Christ we are all called to help those in need,” Pastor and Head of School Fr. Dower said. “I am so proud of the students, faculty, staff and families of St. Mary’s Parish and School as they reach out to assist those whose lives have been so devastated by hurricane Harvey.”