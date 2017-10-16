This will be Amy Blalock’s last year as St. Mary’s School principal.

In a faculty and staff meeting, Principal Amy Blalock announced when this year’s seniors graduate, so will she.

After 14-plus years of dedicated and selfless service, Blalock said she decided this is the best move for her, her family and, she believes, the future of St. Mary’s School. When she started as principal in 2004, this year’s soon to be graduated seniors were starting at St. Mary’s as Pre-Kindergartners.

“These scholars were in Pre-K my first year as principal and now I am delighted to turn them out into the world as productive citizens that are filled with the Holy Spirit and a stronger moral compass,” she said. “It seems that with their graduation, it is only fitting that it be mine, as well.”

Pastor and Head of School Fr. Daniel Dower thanked Blalock for her service to the school, which included expanding to a high school.

Dower said after consulting with Diocesan Bishop, Joseph Strickland and Superintendent of Schools, James Klassen, St. Mary’s will be engaging the assistance of a national Catholic School recruiting firm — Partners In Mission. The search process, which will begin in the next few weeks, will be nationwide in scope with a completion goal this spring.