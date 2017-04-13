Four undergraduate students from The University of Texas at Tyler Honors Program each presented their original research this year at the annual Great Plains Honors Conference in Beaumont.

Honors students representing The University of Texas at Tyler were marketing major Ashley Atkins of Bryan, elementary education major Penny Dutton of Belton, kinesiology major Rebecca Floyd and history major Mary-Elizabeth Smith, both of Tyler.

“The students did such a wonderful job. We are extremely proud of them,” said program coordinator Katherine Hellmann.

Atkins’ poster titled, “Non-Profit Marketing,” explored how job-satisfaction and employee retention affects overall brand perception for non-profit companies. Through a survey distributed to employees of an East Texas Boys & Girls Club, she investigated job satisfaction in multiple dimensions. She showed a detailed account of how employee’s job satisfaction rates can affect a company’s success, and discussed how to attract and retain employees through non-monetary benefits.

Dutton explored the question, “What does it look like for an effective elementary teacher to foster empathy in the classroom?” She compared psychological and educational research from both the U.S. and international countries to find effective ways to develop empathy.

As the creator and coordinator for the “Special Olympics with Swoop” event through the past two years, Floyd analyzed data from the 2016 event to create a more successful event this year. Results from both years were compared, and conclusions for future years were also presented and discussed.

Smith’s paper, titled “The Transatlantic Use of the Press in Early Modern Europe,” is about the early days of printing and the construction of books in this period. Through her training as a history major and working at the university archives department, Smith has constructed an interdisciplinary examination of the ways ideas, paper and technology collided at this moment in history

