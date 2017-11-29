‘If their whole point is to deny the President and the majority a win here on tax reform, unfortunately the American people are going to be the ones that pay the price.’

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) appeared on CNN’s New Day to discuss the Senate’s version of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Excerpts from his appearance are below.

“This is not easy. That’s the reason it hasn’t been done since 1986. But we’re doing the very best we can considering the fact our Democratic friends have chosen not to participate in the process, so we have razor-thin margins, as you know, with only 52 Republicans.”

“But I sense a big difference between this and the health care vote because in this case I do believe all of the people you listed want to get to yes. They have legitimate concerns, and we’re trying to address those concerns, and I think we passed a big hurdle yesterday, as you pointed out, in the Budget Committee.”

“If their whole point is to deny the President and the majority a win here on tax reform, unfortunately the American people are going to be the ones that pay the price. We need to do this for the doers and the dreamers and the hard-working families and the small businesses that need the workers and people that want a little bit more take-home pay in their paycheck. We can do this.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.