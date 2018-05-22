The 2018 Strut Your Mutt 1-Mile Wag Walk is happening on Saturday, June 2nd with a 8:30 am registration and 9 am start time. The walk will happen at Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center located at 303 HG Mosley Pkwy, Longview, TX 75604. This event will be a fun, casual walk for the whole family, two and four legged. Come enjoy the walk, music, vendors, games, and kid’s activities. $30 Registration includes event t-shirt and dog bandana. All proceeds go back to the animals in our shelter. We had a tremendous turn out last year and expect an even bigger turn out this time around.
