Spreading Christmas Cheer to Young Patients

The Longview Police Department (LPD) and CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview have teamed up to make some children very happy. On Thursday, December 21 at 9 a.m. members of the LPD SWAT Team will dress in capes, tights and masks of superhero characters as they rappel from the roof of the south tower of CHRISTUS Good Shepherd and spread some cheer to patients along the way.

“Our SWAT Team members train diligently to use their skills whenever duty calls. Operation Christmas Cheer lets them demonstrate their abilities to the community and bring joy to children spending the holidays at CHRSITUS Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview,” said Kristie Brian, Longview Police Department social media coordinator. “This has become an annual tradition for us and our officers love surprising the children in the windows and then visiting them in their unit to deliver gifts.”

“We are so appreciative to the dedicated officers at Longview Police Department for the joy and priceless memories they create each year for these children in their time of need,” said Todd Hancock, president and CEO CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System.